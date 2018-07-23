//Moody Airman charged with sexual assault

Moody Air Force Base Press Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – 2nd Lt. D’Andre Johnson, assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, has been charged with two specifications of sexual assault, under Article 120 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The charges stem from alleged incidents, which occurred on or about Sept. 17, 2017, during which one victims was incapable of consenting to the sexual act due to impairment by alcohol. The second victim did not consent to the sexual acts. 2nd Lt. Johnson is currently present for duty and is scheduled for trial by court martial beginning on Oct. 22, 2018.

2nd Lt. Johnson is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Queries regarding this release can be directed to the 23d Wing Public Affairs Office at (229) 257-4146.