//Moehle Honored as July DAISY Recipient

SGMC Press Release:

South Georgia Medical Center named Marguerite Moehle as the July DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses honoree. The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation, a program developed to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform everyday.

Moehle, a registered nurse in the Radiology department, was nominated by a patient. The patient commended Moehle’s professionalism and kindness. “She had a caring attitude and made me feel important. She realized my situation was unnerving for me and went the extra mile to comfort my fears,” said the patient.

Throughout the health system, SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge. DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, which is hand carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/DAISYaward.

Pictured: Members of the radiology department and SGMC leadership present Marguerite Moehle with the July DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.