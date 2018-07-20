//MEDIA PREDICTS ALABAMA TO WIN 2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIP

ATLANTA – SEC Football Media Days concluded on Thursday with media in attendance predicting Alabama to win the 2018 SEC Championship.

Alabama received 193 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 1 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 69 votes.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1,977points, including 271 first-place votes, while South Carolina was second with 1,535 points and 8 votes to win the division. Florida was third with 1,441 total points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1,971 total points, while Auburn was second with 1,664. Alabama received 263 first-place votes in the SEC West. Mississippi State was third with 1,239 points.

Only six times since 1992 has the predicted champion at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship.