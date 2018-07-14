//Mayor Gayle proclaims July 12 ‘Burt Reynolds Day’

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Thursday July 12, Mayor John Gayle helped kick off the RKDS Film Festival held in the City of Valdosta, featuring film legend Burt Reynolds. Mayor Gayle read a proclamation declaring July 12 as Burt Reynolds Day and presented him with a key to the city.

“On Behalf of the City of Valdosta, I am honored to have welcomed the RKDS Film Festival and Burt Reynolds to our community. This exciting event adds distinct value to our community,” said Mayor Gayle.

Valdosta-Lowndes County is a ‘Georgia Camera Ready Community’. Being a part of that program connects film and TV productions with skilled liaisons across the Valdosta area to provide local expertise and support.

“The State of Georgia is often listed as a top state for overall production center for film and TV in the U.S. As the film industry continues to grow, we as a community continue to support it,” said Gayle.

The RKDS Film Festival will be going on throughout the weekend at the Mathis Auditorium. It will feature several films as well as some of Burt Reynolds’s films, which he is scheduled to introduce.