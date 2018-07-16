//“Make & Take” Rain Barrel Lunch and Learn informs citizens on ways to conserve water

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Friday July 13, The City of Valdosta Stormwater Division held a “Make & Take” Rain Barrel Lunch and Learn to inform citizens about the use of Rain Barrels as a simple and inexpensive way to conserve water and reduce runoff.

City staff taught citizens how to build, install, and maintain rain barrels, which can be used to collect and store rainwater from roofs. This lunch and learn was held in the City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room. The participants each built their own rain barrels with the help of city staff members. The lunch and learn taught different ways of how the rain barrels can be used to water plants in their homes and gardens. One inch of rain on a 1,500 square foot roof equates to an estimated 935 gallons of water. All of the tools, materials, and lunch were provided to participants free of charge.

Tips & Information from the City of Valdosta Stormwater Division :

• Make sure your rain barrel is sitting level. Water is heavy (about 8 lbs/gal)!

• Water should not be stored for extended periods of time.

• Control mosquitoes by adding 1 tbsp. of olive oil.

• Clean the barrel twice a year.

• Raise rain barrel to increase pressure.

• Do not use rain barrel water for cooking or drinking!

People interested in making a rain barrel can find building and installation instructions at valdostacity.com/education-outreach or call (229) 259-3530.