//Lowndes Loch Laurel Road bridge rehab impacts traffic

GDOT Press Release:

The rehabilitation of the Loch Laurel Road bridge over Interstate 75 in Lowndes County is about to get under way, requiring interstate lane closures and a weekend bridge closure.

The right (outside) lane of I-75 south at the bridge is scheduled to close overnight Wednesday and Thursday. The lane closure will begin at 7 p.m. each night and end at 7 a.m. the following morning. The right (outside) shoulder of I-75 south will also be closed at the site until July 31.

The contractor also plans to close the bridge from 8 p.m. July 20 to 6 a.m. July 23. The contractor will be permitted to close the bridge a second weekend only if needed in order to complete work. Detour signs will be posted to direct drivers to alternate routes.

The bridge is located on a county road about 9.5 miles south of Valdosta. The bridge rehab project includes heat straightening a steel beam, replacing bearing assembly and installing new anchor bolts. The contractor is The L.C. Whitford Co. Inc., the construction cost is $277,887 and the completion date is July 31.