//Local Organizations Collaborate to Promote Educational Opportunities for Minorities

Press Release:

VALDOSTA- Wiregrass Georgia Technical College offers Free Application day for the community throughout the year. For the first time historically, four organizations collaborate to empower minority men to take advantage of the educational opportunities that Wiregrass has to offer. Dr. Alvin Payton, Vice President of Community and Minority Affairs and Minority Recruitment along with Katrina Royal, Testing and Special Population Coordinator spearheaded and brought key leaders in the community to promote this initiative. On Tuesday, June 26th, The Divine 9 (National Pan-Hellenic Council of Valdosta), The State of Georgia, National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW), Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW and 100 Black Men of Valdosta collaborated to host Free Application Day at the Mildred Hunter Center. There were door prizes, booths with information and showcase of what Wiregrass offers and giveaways. Additionally, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gave away book bags and Greater Lowndes supported in giving door prizes and resources to attendees. There were various Wiregrass Instructors and staff on hand to showcase their programs and share information about the college. The Mildred Hunter Center was filled with men, women and millennials who were interested in registering for courses. Months ago, Royal and Payton met with prestigious leaders from each organization including: Ronald Skrine (Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.), Lawanna Barron (Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.), Tyshon Reed (Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.), Sharah Denton (NCNW State President/National 3rd Vice Chair of NCNW), Attorney Roy Copeland (100 Black Men of Valdosta), Attorney Karla Walker (Valdosta-Lowndes NCNW), Felicia Williams and Tiffany Vinson (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.), Berinda Nwakamma (Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.), Katrina Royal (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.), Michael Robinson (Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.), Marcellus Carter and Alvin Payton, Jr. (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.), Greg Powell and Freddie Broome (Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.). All organizations are service led organizations that came together to encourage and empower minority men to earn their education. The Lowndes County Commission Chairman, Bill Slaughter, as well as, City Councilwoman, Vivian Miller-Cody, and Mayor Pro-Tem, Sandra Tooley, showed their support by attending this great collaborative community event.