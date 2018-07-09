//Local Citizens to be honored at July 16 Photo Contest Reception

City of Valdosta Press Release:

Valdosta Mayor John Gayle will announce the winners of the 10th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest at an Awards Reception at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, on Monday, July 16, from 5 -7 p.m.

Citizens still have until 6 p.m. on July 11 to cast their votes for their favorite contest photos, which are currently on display in the art center’s Tillman Gallery. The votes will be tallied by Friday, July 13 and the results will be announced at the July 16 reception.

A $300 cash prize will be awarded for first place, $200 cash prize for second place, and a $100 cash prize for third place from among the adult-submitted entries. Five honorable mentions will also be selected.

The public will also vote on the first-place youth photo (ages 16 and under) and one honorable mention. The youth first-place winner will receive a $100 cash award.

All award winners and honorable mentions will have their works professionally framed with an engraved nameplate. The photographs will remain on display in the Tillman Gallery through Wednesday, July 25, at which time they will become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December 2018 in various community locations.

The partnership between the City of Valdosta and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, co-organizers of the Photo Contest, recognizes the importance of the arts as a quality of life, civic engagement and economic development tool in the community.

All citizens are invited to attend the reception, as this is a free community event open to the general public. For more information, call the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts at (229) 247-2787 or the city’s Public Information Office at (229) 259-3548.