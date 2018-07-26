//Labor force increases in Valdosta

Georgia Department of Labor Press Release:

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta’s June job numbers showed typical summer fluctuations.

During the month, the labor force grew faster than could be absorbed through hiring, causing the unemployment rate to rise. At the same time, the number of jobs and employed residents fell.

Still, all indicators remain positive for the year across the four-county metropolitan statistical area (MSA). The commissioner remains confident about the overall job market.

“The Georgia job market is very strong,” said Butler. “An uptick in the unemployment rate is common this time of year due to an increase in high school and college graduates entering the workforce.”

The labor force grew by 348 to 66,468, a gain of 1,484 for the year.

As a result, the June unemployment rate increased to 4.4 percent, up .7 percent from the previous month but down from 5 percent one year ago.

Valdosta lost 200 jobs for the month, its total settling at 56,700. This puts Valdosta up 600 jobs for the year.

The number of employed also decreased in June, with Valdosta losing 163 employed residents. At 63,542 total employed residents, Valdosta is up by 1,822 for the year.

Initial claims for unemployment fell by about 27 percent for the month and are down by about 18 percent from last year.

The four-county MSA includes Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 249 active job postings in metro Valdosta for June.

