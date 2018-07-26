//Kennesaw State In Preseason Top 10 Rankings

After Kennesaw State’s amazing season last year, they were ranked fifth in the 2018 College Football America FCS Preseason Top 30.

Kennesaw State went 12-2 last year, losing only the season opener to Samford and the loss in the FCS playoffs to Sam Houston State.

They open up the 2018 season at Georgia State on August 30th.

The FCS Top 10 Rankings:

North Dakota State James Madison South Dakota State Sam Houston State Kennesaw State Jacksonville State Weber State New Hampshire Eastern Washington Samford

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/kennesaw-state-football-rank-fifth-preseason-fcs-ranking/nrjcOFVwVoxiqjzLv33dKO/?icmp=np_inform_variation-control