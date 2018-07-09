//Kemp to Stop in Lowndes County Wednesday for “Putting Georgians First” Bus Tour

Brian Kemp will be in Lowndes County Wednesday, July 11.

From the Office of Brian Kemp:

Conservative businessman Brian Kemp will make thirty-seven stops over seven days as part of his Putting Georgians First Bus Tour.

“With just weeks until the July 24th Republican Primary Run-Off, we are hitting the road to connect with conservatives in every part of our state,” said Kemp. “My campaign is built on a singular promise to put hardworking Georgians first – ahead of the special interests, status quo, politically correct, and those that are here illegally. I encourage supporters, local leaders, and Georgia voters to join us along the way as we work towards victory at the ballot box.”

The “Putting Georgians First Bus Tour” began on Sunday, July 8, in Winder and ends on Saturday, July 14, in Evans.

Kemp will be stopping in Lowndes County on Wednesday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Courthouse.

The complete list of stops can be found here.