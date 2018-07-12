//Kemp campaign stops in Valdosta

Courtesy of WCTV:



By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The governor’s race is on across Georgia, and on Wednesday that race landed in Valdosta.

Republican candidate Brian Kemp made a series of stops across South Georgia, totaling 37 across the state.

The Secretary of State is facing Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle in a run off. During his stop in Valdosta, Kemp said the race is getting tired, and this 37 stop tour is focusing on setting himself apart as what he calls the ‘unapologetic conservative.’

People are ready for somebody to be their governor who’s going to say what they’re thinking and do what he need to do, and be unapologetic about that,” Kemp said. “Be conservative and stand up for our second amendment, fight for efficient, smaller government, blow up government spending.”

On Wednesday the candidate also stopped in Cairo and Thomasville before heading to Valdosta.

Early voting is already underway. The runoff election is set for July 24. The winner will then go on to face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November for Governor of Georgia.

