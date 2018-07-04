//Keeping Pets Safe on July 4

Written with assistance from Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County Junior Ambassador and Volunteer Abby Williams:

While the Fourth of July is enjoyed and celebrated by many people, their pets often end up terrified and lost. The loud pops, bangs, flashes, and smell of exploding fireworks causes many of our beloved pets to dash away in search of safety from what they perceive as danger. Shelters are often overwhelmed the next day with found animals who have lost their way during their escape. How can pet owners help prevent this catastrophe and keep their beloved fur-babies safe? Here are some helpful tips to assist owners as well as non-owners on the Fourth.

Keep your pets inside! Especially if you are unsure about your pet’s reaction to loud noises, please make sure they are safe and sound in the comfort of your house. This will ensure they will not get out and have the opportunity to become lost.

Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with up to date contact information, or have them microchipped. A microchip will allow vet offices and/or shelters and rescues to contact you if your pet has been found. Having current photographs of your pets that you can post is also highly recommended in the event that your pet should escape.

Keep your pets away from grills, barbeques, table food, and alcoholic drinks. Lighter fluid and matches can potentially irritate and/or harm animals. Foods such as onions, grapes, avocados, chocolate, and alcoholic beverages can also potentially harm or poison many companion animals.

If your does go missing, please go to the Lowndes County Animal Shelter to see if anyone has found and brought in your pet. Additionally, pet owners can post on Lost and Found Facebook groups or post flyers around their area with current photos of their pets.

If you have found a lost pet, contact the owners if identification is provided on a collar. If no identification is found, please bring the pet to the Lowndes County Animal Shelter where they can scan it for a microchip and hold it until the owners are found.

Before setting off fireworks, make sure absolutely no pets are around. Fireworks are very dangerous to animals. Burns can result, and toxic chemicals are present in some varieties. If you plan on setting off fireworks in a residential area, consider warning neighbors with pets of your intentions. This will help them better prepare for what is to come and keep more fur-babies safe from harm!