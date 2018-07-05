//June Food Scores for Lowndes County

Lowndes County Environmental Health Scores:
A+B, etc (Food Service Inspections)
123 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)
6901 BELLEVILLE HWY LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)
1202 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 21, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Food Service Inspections)
607 BAYTREE RD STE A VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Austin’s Cattle Company (Food Service Inspections)
2101 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Baptist Village Inc (Food Service Inspections)
763 JOHNSTON WAY LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Beijing Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
1715 DR C VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
BLISS (Food Service Inspections)
607 BAYTREE RD F VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Bluewater Saloon (Food Service Inspections)
1905 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Bojangles’ (Food Service Inspections)
1725 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 12, 2018 Score: 80, Grade: B
Bubba Jax Crab Shack (Food Service Inspections)
1700 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 1, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Burger King (Food Service Inspections)
1164 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 88, Grade: B
Burger King (Food Service Inspections)
4464 SHILOH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 12, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
Checker’s Drive-In (Food Service Inspections)
2129 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Chow Town Grill and Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
1550 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 12, 2018 Score: 74, Grade: C
Church’s Fried Chicken (Food Service Inspections)
320 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
CiCi’s Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
1717 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 89, Grade: B
Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
515 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 26, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #35 (Food Service Inspections)
1195 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 27, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #89 (Food Service Inspections)
4914 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Crystal River Seafood Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
958 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 11, 2018 Score: 76, Grade: C
Dairy Queen (Food Service Inspections)
701 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
DeJavu Sports Bar (Food Service Inspections)
319 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Deli House (Food Service Inspections)
1616 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 11, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A
Denny’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
7001 BELLEVILLE- LAKE PARK RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 4, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A
Denny’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
1328 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Dick’s Wings & Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1703 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Downhome Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
601 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Eastern Moon (Food Service Inspections)
1044 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
El Carrisal Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
303 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 21, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A
El Cazador Express (Food Service Inspections)
4920 US HWY 41 S LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 4, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A
El Toreo (Food Service Inspections)
3260 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 4, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Ella’s Top Corral (Food Service Inspections)
1007 S PATTERSON VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Fabulous Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
1807 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 83, Grade: B
Farmhouse (Food Service Inspections)
5123 MILL STORE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 25, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Fazoli’s (Food Service Inspections)
1307 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Firehouse Subs #2 (Food Service Inspections)
1525 B BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 13, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B
Fish Net (Food Service Inspections)
3949 SPORTSMAN COVE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Friends Grille and Bar (Food Service Inspections)
3338 COUNTRY CLUB RD UNIT B VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Frogtown Winery (Food Service Inspections)
7495 UNION RD HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 22, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Georgeo’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
727 E HILL VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 21, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
Georgia Bible Camp (Food Service Inspections)
5244 JERICO RD HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 14, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
GG’s Southern Kitchen (Food Service Inspections)
200 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 26, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
GIULIO’S GREEK ITALIAN RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)
105 E ANN ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 26, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B
Gourmet Guys (Food Service Inspections)
2105 DELVID ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 11, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
GREAT WALL RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)
2908 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 7, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Hahira Headstart (Food Service Inspections)
403 MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hardees #1502993 (Food Service Inspections)
2901 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 11, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A
Hardees #1503900 (Food Service Inspections)
816 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Hip Hop Fish & Chicken (Food Service Inspections)
702 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Hip Hop Fish and Chicken (Food Service Inspections)
2918 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 7, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
Hooters of Valdosta (Food Service Inspections)
1854 CLUBHOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Huddle House (Food Service Inspections)
803 GEORGIA 122 HWY W HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 21, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Hunan House (Food Service Inspections)
1525 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 12, 2018 Score: 70, Grade: C
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant and Palladium Event Center (Food Service Inspections)
2965 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 19, 2018 Score: 87, Grade: B
IT’S ALL GOOD (Food Service Inspections)
118 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering (Food Service Inspections)
205 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 15, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Kona Ice Lowndes (Food Service Inspections)
604 PARKER MATHIS DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 8, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Kona Ice MU (Food Service Inspections)
604 PARKER MATHIS DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 8, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Krystal (Food Service Inspections)
1266 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)
1800 CLUBHOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 4, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
La Quinta Inn and Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1800 CLUB HOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 1, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Lake Dogs @ Long Pond (Food Service Inspections)
118 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 15, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lin’s Hibachi and Chinese Food (Food Service Inspections)
1078 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Longhorn Steakhouse (Food Service Inspections)
1110 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 14, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Lowndes County Jail / Trinity Food Service (Food Service Inspections)
120 PRISON FARM RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 12, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
M&M Crab House (Food Service Inspections)
4670 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
June 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Main Street Deli (Food Service Inspections)
300 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
715 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
MDRG#2.LLC dba The Salty Snapper (Food Service Inspections)
1405 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Milltown Groove, The (Food Service Inspections)
1915 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Ming’s Chinese Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
508 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
4143 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Mori Japanese Steak House (Food Service Inspections)
1709 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 25, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Morningside Baptist Church (Food Service Inspections)
425 CONNELL RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 22, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Nette’s Eatery (Food Service Inspections)
122 MCKEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
NEW CHINA 1 (Food Service Inspections)
205 S CHURCH ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 19, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A
Oasis Icee (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Ole Times Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
1193 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 19, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B
Olive Garden (Food Service Inspections)
1315 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 25, 2018 Score: 72, Grade: C
Osaka Hibachi and Sushi (Food Service Inspections)
3310 PERIMETER PARK B RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 19, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Outback Steakhouse (Food Service Inspections)
1824 CLUB HOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B
Parkwood Development Center (Food Service Inspections)
1501 N LEE ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Pilot Travel Center #631 Subway (Food Service Inspections)
7001 LAKE PARK BELLVILLE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 4, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)
7171 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)
3024 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)
1823 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 12, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B
Popeye’s (Food Service Inspections)
2119 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Pruitt Health-Crestwood (Food Service Inspections)
415 PENDLETON PL VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Pruitt Health-Holly Hill (Food Service Inspections)
415 PENDLETON HOME PL VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Pruitt Health-Lakehaven (Food Service Inspections)
410 E NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Pruitt Health-Valdosta (Food Service Inspections)
2501 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Rascal’s Bar and Grill (Food Service Inspections)
4875 HWY 41 SOUTH LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 15, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Red Lobster #0595 (Food Service Inspections)
1179 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Red Owl Coffee Company- mobile (Food Service Inspections)
3929 MACEY DR VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Rodeo (Food Service Inspections)
1219 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 4, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
2801 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 13, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Royal Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
3268 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
June 14, 2018 Score: 84, Grade: B
Sam’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
414 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 15, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Second Harvest of South Georgia Inc (Food Service Inspections)
1411 HARBIN CIR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Smok’n Pig (Food Service Inspections)
4228 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B
Sonic Drive-In (Food Service Inspections)
2537 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 19, 2018 Score: 89, Grade: B
Sonny’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
1701 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 4, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
South Georgia Kartway (Food Service Inspections)
5290 SHILO RD HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 29, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
South Georgia Medical Center (Food Service Inspections)
2501 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Southern BBQ Secrets Base of Operation (Food Service Inspections)
1012 W GA 122 HWY HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 22, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Southern BBQ Secrets Mobile Unit (Food Service Inspections)
1012 W. GA 122 HWY HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 22, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Southern Snow (Food Service Inspections)
10 LOGAN BERRY VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 13, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Southern Snow (Base) (Food Service Inspections)
10 LOGAN BERRY VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 13, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
340 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 1, 2018 Score: 81, Grade: B
Taco Bell (Food Service Inspections)
1258 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Tandoor (Food Service Inspections)
3008 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
The Bistro (Food Service Inspections)
132 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
The Egg & I (Food Service Inspections)
2953 N ASHLEY ST A VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 21, 2018 Score: 83, Grade: B
The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games (Food Service Inspections)
1337 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
The Slice Pizzeria (Food Service Inspections)
962 HIGHWAY 122 B HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 21, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Travel Centers of America Popeyes (Food Service Inspections)
6901 BELLVILLE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A
Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center (Food Service Inspections)
1 MEETING PLACE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Arcade Dippin Dots (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Backstage Food Court (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA CABANA SNACKS (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Cheetah Icee (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Coke Freestyle (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Congo Wings (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Dockside Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
WA Fresh Corndog Company (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
WA Frozen Lemonade (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Ice Cap Treats 1 (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Ice Cap Treats 2 (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Jungle Canteen (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Jungle ICEE (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Lone Star BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Lone Star Dippin Dots (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Mama’s Pizzeria (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
WA Safari Burgers (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Safari Dots (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Splash Snacks (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Surfside Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
WA Tailspin Treats (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA The BBQ Smokehouse (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA The Cantina (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA The Marketplace (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Tumbleweeds (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Typhoon Grill (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Wacky Snacks (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Wahee Dippin Dots (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)
1207 BAYTREE RD REMERTON, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 14, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B
Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)
3487 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)
1245 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WoodStack BBQ Tavern (Food Service Inspections)
4038 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 18, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Zaxby’s (Food Service Inspections)
1102 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 7, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Zaxby’s (Food Service Inspections)
3250 INNER PERIMETER VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 6, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A