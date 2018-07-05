//June Food Scores for Lowndes County

Lowndes County Environmental Health Scores:

A+B, etc (Food Service Inspections)

123 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)

6901 BELLEVILLE HWY LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)

1202 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 21, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Food Service Inspections)

607 BAYTREE RD STE A VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Austin’s Cattle Company (Food Service Inspections)

2101 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Baptist Village Inc (Food Service Inspections)

763 JOHNSTON WAY LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Beijing Cafe (Food Service Inspections)

1715 DR C VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

BLISS (Food Service Inspections)

607 BAYTREE RD F VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Bluewater Saloon (Food Service Inspections)

1905 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601

June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Bojangles’ (Food Service Inspections)

1725 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 12, 2018 Score: 80, Grade: B

Bubba Jax Crab Shack (Food Service Inspections)

1700 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 1, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Burger King (Food Service Inspections)

1164 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 88, Grade: B

Burger King (Food Service Inspections)

4464 SHILOH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 12, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A

Checker’s Drive-In (Food Service Inspections)

2129 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Chow Town Grill and Buffet (Food Service Inspections)

1550 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 12, 2018 Score: 74, Grade: C

Church’s Fried Chicken (Food Service Inspections)

320 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

CiCi’s Pizza (Food Service Inspections)

1717 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 89, Grade: B

Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

515 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 26, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #35 (Food Service Inspections)

1195 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 27, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #89 (Food Service Inspections)

4914 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Crystal River Seafood Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

958 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 11, 2018 Score: 76, Grade: C

Dairy Queen (Food Service Inspections)

701 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 6, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

DeJavu Sports Bar (Food Service Inspections)

319 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Deli House (Food Service Inspections)

1616 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 11, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A

Denny’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

7001 BELLEVILLE- LAKE PARK RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 4, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A

Denny’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

1328 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Dick’s Wings & Grill (Food Service Inspections)

1703 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 18, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Downhome Pizza (Food Service Inspections)

601 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Eastern Moon (Food Service Inspections)

1044 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 5, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

El Carrisal Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

303 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 21, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A

El Cazador Express (Food Service Inspections)

4920 US HWY 41 S LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 4, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A

El Toreo (Food Service Inspections)

3260 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 4, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Ella’s Top Corral (Food Service Inspections)

1007 S PATTERSON VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Fabulous Pizza (Food Service Inspections)

1807 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 6, 2018 Score: 83, Grade: B

Farmhouse (Food Service Inspections)

5123 MILL STORE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 25, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Fazoli’s (Food Service Inspections)

1307 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 18, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Firehouse Subs #2 (Food Service Inspections)

1525 B BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 13, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B

Fish Net (Food Service Inspections)

3949 SPORTSMAN COVE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Friends Grille and Bar (Food Service Inspections)

3338 COUNTRY CLUB RD UNIT B VALDOSTA, GA 31605

June 5, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

Frogtown Winery (Food Service Inspections)

7495 UNION RD HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 22, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

Georgeo’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)

727 E HILL VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 21, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A

Georgia Bible Camp (Food Service Inspections)

5244 JERICO RD HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 14, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

GG’s Southern Kitchen (Food Service Inspections)

200 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 26, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

GIULIO’S GREEK ITALIAN RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)

105 E ANN ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 26, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B

Gourmet Guys (Food Service Inspections)

2105 DELVID ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 11, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)

2908 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 7, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Hahira Headstart (Food Service Inspections)

403 MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Hardees #1502993 (Food Service Inspections)

2901 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 11, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A

Hardees #1503900 (Food Service Inspections)

816 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 6, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Hip Hop Fish & Chicken (Food Service Inspections)

702 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 6, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Hip Hop Fish and Chicken (Food Service Inspections)

2918 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 7, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A

Hooters of Valdosta (Food Service Inspections)

1854 CLUBHOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Huddle House (Food Service Inspections)

803 GEORGIA 122 HWY W HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 21, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Hunan House (Food Service Inspections)

1525 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 12, 2018 Score: 70, Grade: C

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant and Palladium Event Center (Food Service Inspections)

2965 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 19, 2018 Score: 87, Grade: B

IT’S ALL GOOD (Food Service Inspections)

118 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering (Food Service Inspections)

205 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 15, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Kona Ice Lowndes (Food Service Inspections)

604 PARKER MATHIS DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 8, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Kona Ice MU (Food Service Inspections)

604 PARKER MATHIS DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 8, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Krystal (Food Service Inspections)

1266 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 18, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)

1800 CLUBHOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 4, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

La Quinta Inn and Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1800 CLUB HOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 1, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Lake Dogs @ Long Pond (Food Service Inspections)

118 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 15, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Lin’s Hibachi and Chinese Food (Food Service Inspections)

1078 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 6, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Longhorn Steakhouse (Food Service Inspections)

1110 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 14, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Lowndes County Jail / Trinity Food Service (Food Service Inspections)

120 PRISON FARM RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 12, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

M&M Crab House (Food Service Inspections)

4670 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

June 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Main Street Deli (Food Service Inspections)

300 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)

715 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

MDRG#2.LLC dba The Salty Snapper (Food Service Inspections)

1405 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Milltown Groove, The (Food Service Inspections)

1915 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601

June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Ming’s Chinese Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

508 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 18, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

4143 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Mori Japanese Steak House (Food Service Inspections)

1709 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 25, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Morningside Baptist Church (Food Service Inspections)

425 CONNELL RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 22, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Nette’s Eatery (Food Service Inspections)

122 MCKEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

NEW CHINA 1 (Food Service Inspections)

205 S CHURCH ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 19, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A

Oasis Icee (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Ole Times Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)

1193 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 19, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B

Olive Garden (Food Service Inspections)

1315 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 25, 2018 Score: 72, Grade: C

Osaka Hibachi and Sushi (Food Service Inspections)

3310 PERIMETER PARK B RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 19, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Outback Steakhouse (Food Service Inspections)

1824 CLUB HOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B

Parkwood Development Center (Food Service Inspections)

1501 N LEE ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 6, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Pilot Travel Center #631 Subway (Food Service Inspections)

7001 LAKE PARK BELLVILLE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 4, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)

7171 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)

3024 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)

1823 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 12, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B

Popeye’s (Food Service Inspections)

2119 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Pruitt Health-Crestwood (Food Service Inspections)

415 PENDLETON PL VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Pruitt Health-Holly Hill (Food Service Inspections)

415 PENDLETON HOME PL VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Pruitt Health-Lakehaven (Food Service Inspections)

410 E NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 6, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Pruitt Health-Valdosta (Food Service Inspections)

2501 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Rascal’s Bar and Grill (Food Service Inspections)

4875 HWY 41 SOUTH LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 15, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Red Lobster #0595 (Food Service Inspections)

1179 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 18, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

Red Owl Coffee Company- mobile (Food Service Inspections)

3929 MACEY DR VALDOSTA, GA 31605

June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Rodeo (Food Service Inspections)

1219 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 4, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

2801 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 13, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Royal Buffet (Food Service Inspections)

3268 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

June 14, 2018 Score: 84, Grade: B

Sam’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)

414 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 15, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Second Harvest of South Georgia Inc (Food Service Inspections)

1411 HARBIN CIR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Smok’n Pig (Food Service Inspections)

4228 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 18, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B

Sonic Drive-In (Food Service Inspections)

2537 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 19, 2018 Score: 89, Grade: B

Sonny’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)

1701 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 4, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

South Georgia Kartway (Food Service Inspections)

5290 SHILO RD HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 29, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

South Georgia Medical Center (Food Service Inspections)

2501 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Southern BBQ Secrets Base of Operation (Food Service Inspections)

1012 W GA 122 HWY HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 22, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Southern BBQ Secrets Mobile Unit (Food Service Inspections)

1012 W. GA 122 HWY HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 22, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Southern Snow (Food Service Inspections)

10 LOGAN BERRY VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 13, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Southern Snow (Base) (Food Service Inspections)

10 LOGAN BERRY VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 13, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Subway (Food Service Inspections)

340 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 1, 2018 Score: 81, Grade: B

Taco Bell (Food Service Inspections)

1258 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Tandoor (Food Service Inspections)

3008 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

The Bistro (Food Service Inspections)

132 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

The Egg & I (Food Service Inspections)

2953 N ASHLEY ST A VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 21, 2018 Score: 83, Grade: B

The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games (Food Service Inspections)

1337 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

The Slice Pizzeria (Food Service Inspections)

962 HIGHWAY 122 B HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 21, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

Travel Centers of America Popeyes (Food Service Inspections)

6901 BELLVILLE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 18, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A

Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center (Food Service Inspections)

1 MEETING PLACE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Arcade Dippin Dots (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Backstage Food Court (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA CABANA SNACKS (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Cheetah Icee (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Coke Freestyle (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Congo Wings (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Dockside Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

WA Fresh Corndog Company (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

WA Frozen Lemonade (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Ice Cap Treats 1 (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Ice Cap Treats 2 (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Jungle Canteen (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Jungle ICEE (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Lone Star BBQ (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Lone Star Dippin Dots (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Mama’s Pizzeria (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

WA Safari Burgers (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Safari Dots (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Splash Snacks (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Surfside Cafe (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

WA Tailspin Treats (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA The BBQ Smokehouse (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA The Cantina (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA The Marketplace (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Tumbleweeds (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Typhoon Grill (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Wacky Snacks (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 6, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Wahee Dippin Dots (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)

1207 BAYTREE RD REMERTON, GA 31602

June 14, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B

Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)

3487 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)

1245 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

WoodStack BBQ Tavern (Food Service Inspections)

4038 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 18, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Zaxby’s (Food Service Inspections)

1102 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 7, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Zaxby’s (Food Service Inspections)

3250 INNER PERIMETER VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 6, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A