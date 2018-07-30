//July Food Scores for Lowndes County

Lowndes County Environmental Health Scores:
Barberitos (Food Service Inspections)
1337 BAYTREE RD STE I VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 11, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A
Baymont Inn – Motel – Valdosta ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1725 GORNTO ROAD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 26, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A (2014)
Blimpie (Food Service Inspections)
414 NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 17, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream (Food Service Inspections)
3100 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 24, 2018 Score: 87, Grade: B
Chow Town Grill and Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
1550 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 5, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B
Comfort Inn and Suites (Food Service Inspections)
1785 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 25, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Comfort Inn and Suites (Tourist Accommodation) ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1785 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 25, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Deli House (Food Service Inspections)
1616 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 12, 2018 Score: 88, Grade: B
Dominos Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
210 NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 24, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Domino’s Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
1319 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
July 23, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Ellianos Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)
1343 BAYTREE RD REMERTON, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 20, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
GREAT WALL RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)
2908 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 10, 2018 Score: 60, Grade: U
Hampton Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
2 MEETING PL VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 25, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Hardees #1502993 (Food Service Inspections)
2901 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 11, 2018 Score: 60, Grade: U
Hardees #1503900 (Food Service Inspections)
816 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 10, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
Hunan House (Food Service Inspections)
1525 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 6, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B
Jimmy John’s (Food Service Inspections)
1337 BAYTREE RD STE H REMERTON, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 11, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
715 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 16, 2018 Score: 87, Grade: B
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 9, 2018 Score: 87, Grade: B
New Valdosta Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
2015 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 26, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A (2014)
Oasis Icee (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 17, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Osaka Hibachi and Sushi (Food Service Inspections)
3310 PERIMETER PARK B RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 19, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
July 16, 2018 Score: 78, Grade: C
Park Avenue Methodist Church (Food Service Inspections)
100 E PARK AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 16, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A
Pizza Quick (Food Service Inspections)
4165 BEMISS RD STE C VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
July 11, 2018 Score: 87, Grade: B
Pizza Quick (Food Service Inspections)
3262 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 17, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B
Pruitt Health-Crestwood (Food Service Inspections)
415 PENDLETON PL VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 23, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Pruitt Health-Valdosta (Food Service Inspections)
2501 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 20, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Quality Inn at the Valdosta Mall ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1705 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 26, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Red Owl Coffee Co. (Food Service Inspections)
4100 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 18, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A
Red Owl Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)
3929 MACEY DR VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
July 23, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Rico’s Tacos (Food Service Inspections)
250 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 4, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Smoothie King (Food Service Inspections)
1744 GORNTO RD STE C VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 10, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Smoothie King (Food Service Inspections)
3219 N OAK ST EXT VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
July 16, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
South Georgia Kartway (Food Service Inspections)
5290 SHILO RD HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 29, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Southern Snow (Food Service Inspections)
10 LOGAN BERRY VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 3, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Southern Snow (Base) (Food Service Inspections)
10 LOGAN BERRY VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 3, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
902 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 12, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
1319 LAKES BLVD A LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
July 23, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
602 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 12, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
The Mix Frozen Yogurt & Ice Cream (Food Service Inspections)
1803 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
The Mix Frozen Yogurt mobile unit (Food Service Inspections)
1803 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 18, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A
VALDOSTA STADIUM CINEMAS (Food Service Inspections)
1680 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 23, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
VSU: Chick-Fil-A @ Student Union (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
July 10, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A
VSU: Einsteins Bagels- North (Food Service Inspections)
2525 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
July 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
VSU: Starbucks @ Student Union (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
July 10, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
VSU: Which Wich (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
July 16, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
WA CABANA SNACKS (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 17, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Fresh Corndog Company (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 17, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Splash Snacks (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 17, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Surfside Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 17, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B
WA Tumbleweeds (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 17, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
WA Wahee Dippin Dots (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 17, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Wendy’s (Food Service Inspections)
3105 N OAK EXT. ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 25, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Zacadoo’s (Food Service Inspections)
279 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 11, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Zacadoo’s (Food Service Inspections)
1501 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 23, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Zacadoos Grille (Food Service Inspections)
1202 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 18, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A