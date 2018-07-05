//July Events in Downtown Valdosta

Valdosta Main Street:
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining
Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips
Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.
First Friday
Held the first Friday of each month. First Friday is an event where singles can get together, business people can relax, and couples can enjoy the charm of Downtown Valdosta. Be sure to visit all Downtown businesses, boutiques, galleries, & restaurants for lively events and unique shopping!
Big Nick’s First Friday
It’s time again for Big Nick’s First Friday at the Patterson. Join us for Jazz, Funk, Blues, and R&B tunes performed live. Enjoy the full bar and great food. Bring your friends. Admission is only $10.00 at the door.
Trivia Night
Join bleu PUB for Trivia Night every Monday night! $50 in bar cash is up for grabs as well as $1 PBR tall boys!
Live Music from Danny Broyles @ 306 North
Join us for Happy Hour from 5-7 and stay for live music from Danny Broyles at 7!
Cacti Family Kids Paint Party
For more information on this fun kids paint party, check out Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page. Big kids are welcome too! All parties are instructor led, acrylic on 11×14 canvas and $27 each. Space is limited! Reservations may be made online through Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page, eventbrite.com, calling the shop at 229-474-4313, or at the shop (123 N. Ashley St.)
Taste of Downtown!
Join us for Taste of Downtown, the kickoff event for Downtown Valdosta Restaurant Week! Each restaurant offers a taste of their signature dish and a drink to pair it with. For more information, see our Facebook event page.
Downtown Valdosta Restaurant Week
For more information and menus, see our Facebook event page!
Jellyfish Paint Party
For more information on this fun paint party, check out Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page. All parties are instructor led, acrylic on 11×14 canvas and $27 each. Space is limited! Reservations may be made online through Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page, eventbrite.com, calling the shop at 229-474-4313, or at the shop (123 N. Ashley St.)
Beached Boat Paint Party
For more information on this fun paint party, check out Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page. All parties are instructor led, acrylic on 11×14 canvas and $27 each. Space is limited! Reservations may be made online through Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page, eventbrite.com, calling the shop at 229-474-4313, or at the shop (123 N. Ashley St.)
Gypsy
Set during the vaudeville era, Gypsy is about a relentless stage mother, Rose, who travels the country with her two daughters, June and Louise, their manager, Herbie, and an entourage of child performers and animals. While June and Louise wish their mother would settle down and marry Herbie, Rose continues to pursue dreams of stardom for her girls. When June deserts the act, Rose turns her attention to the shy Louise, whom she hopes to fashion into a star. When the act…
Beer Tasting
Join us for a beer tasting! Reserve your spot today! $20 per person. We will have a limited menu available for purchase. For more information, check out Jessie’s facebook page.
Gypsy
