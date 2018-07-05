//July Events in Downtown Valdosta
EventsJuly 5, 2018

July Events in Downtown Valdosta

Valdosta Main Street:

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

July 6 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

July 6 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Contemplative Service at First Presbyterian Church

July 6 @ 5:30 pm – 6:00 pm

First Presbyterian Church,

313 N. Patterson St
First Friday

July 6 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Held the first Friday of each month. First Friday is an event where singles can get together, business people can relax, and couples can enjoy the charm of Downtown Valdosta. Be sure to visit all Downtown businesses, boutiques, galleries, & restaurants for lively events and unique shopping!

Big Nick’s First Friday

July 6 @ 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm

The Patterson,

101 N. Patterson St. , Valdosta, 31601

It’s time again for Big Nick’s First Friday at the Patterson. Join us for Jazz, Funk, Blues, and R&B tunes performed live. Enjoy the full bar and great food. Bring your friends. Admission is only $10.00 at the door.

Goodtime Jr. Music Shed

July 6 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

133 N. Patterson Street,

133 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, 31601
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

July 7 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

July 7 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Trivia Night

July 10 @ 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm

bleu PUB,

116 W. Hill Ave, Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Join bleu PUB for Trivia Night every Monday night! $50 in bar cash is up for grabs as well as $1 PBR tall boys!

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

July 13 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta,GA31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

July 13 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Live Music from Danny Broyles @ 306 North

July 13 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

306 North,

306 N. Patterson

Join us for Happy Hour from 5-7 and stay for live music from Danny Broyles at 7!

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

July 14 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Cacti Family Kids Paint Party

July 14 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Cottonwood Market & Boutique,

123 N. Ashley St.

For more information on this fun kids paint party, check out Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page. Big kids are welcome too! All parties are instructor led, acrylic on 11×14 canvas and $27 each. Space is limited! Reservations may be made online through Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page, eventbrite.com, calling the shop at 229-474-4313, or at the shop (123 N. Ashley St.)

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

July 14 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Taste of Downtown!

July 16 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

The Patterson,

101 N. Patterson St. , Valdosta, 31601

  Join us for Taste of Downtown, the kickoff event for Downtown Valdosta Restaurant Week! Each restaurant offers a taste of their signature dish and a drink to pair it with.   For more information, see our Facebook event page.

Downtown Valdosta Restaurant Week

July 17 @ 11:00 am – July 21 @ 10:00 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

    For more information and menus, see our Facebook event page!

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

July 20 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

July 20 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Jellyfish Paint Party

July 20 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Cottonwood Market & Boutique,

123 N. Ashley St.

For more information on this fun paint party, check out Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page. All parties are instructor led, acrylic on 11×14 canvas and $27 each. Space is limited! Reservations may be made online through Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page, eventbrite.com, calling the shop at 229-474-4313, or at the shop (123 N. Ashley St.)

Goodtime Jr. Music Shed

July 20 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

133 N. Patterson Street,

133 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, 31601
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

July 21 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

July 21 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Beached Boat Paint Party

July 26 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Cottonwood Market & Boutique,

123 N. Ashley St.

For more information on this fun paint party, check out Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page. All parties are instructor led, acrylic on 11×14 canvas and $27 each. Space is limited! Reservations may be made online through Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page, eventbrite.com, calling the shop at 229-474-4313, or at the shop (123 N. Ashley St.)

Gypsy

July 26 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Dosta Playhouse,

122 N. Ashley St. , Downtown Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Set during the vaudeville era, Gypsy is about a relentless stage mother, Rose, who travels the country with her two daughters, June and Louise, their manager, Herbie, and an entourage of child performers and animals. While June and Louise wish their mother would settle down and marry Herbie, Rose continues to pursue dreams of stardom for her girls. When June deserts the act, Rose turns her attention to the shy Louise, whom she hopes to fashion into a star. When the act…

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

July 27 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

July 27 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Beer Tasting

July 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering,

205 N. Ashley

Join us for a beer tasting! Reserve your spot today! $20 per person. We will have a limited menu available for purchase. For more information, check out Jessie’s facebook page.

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

July 28 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Gypsy

July 28 @ 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Dosta Playhouse,

122 N. Ashley St. , Downtown Valdosta,GA31601 United States

Set during the vaudeville era, Gypsy is about a relentless stage mother, Rose, who travels the country with her two daughters, June and Louise, their manager, Herbie, and an entourage of child performers and animals. While June and Louise wish their mother would settle down and marry Herbie, Rose continues to pursue dreams of stardom for her girls. When June deserts the act, Rose turns her attention to the shy Louise, whom she hopes to fashion into a star. When the act…

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

July 28 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

