//Isakson Introduces IRS Reform Legislation

Press Release:

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., introduced bipartisan legislation to reform certain administrative practices at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and better protect taxpayers and whistleblowers. The legislation would combine two bipartisan bills, the Taxpayer Protection Act and the Stolen Identity Refund Fraud Prevention Act , which unanimously passed the Senate Committee on Finance in 2016.

Specifically, the Taxpayer First Act, S.3246, would increase taxpayer protections, improve electronic filing of tax returns, enhance whistleblower protections, strengthen accountability for IRS employees, increase scrutiny of IRS audit criteria, and support efforts to prevent identity theft and tax refund fraud.

“For too many taxpayers, the IRS conjures images of a bureaucratic nightmare, not high-quality customer service. I’ve worked on a number of initiatives to help bring the IRS into the 21st century and protect taxpayers from both financial criminals and government overreach,” said Isakson. “The Taxpayer First Act is a good next step after our tax reform success to efficiently and seamlessly help the IRS improve service and help taxpayers.”

The Taxpayer First Act was introduced by Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the committee’s lead Democrat. In addition to Isakson, the legislation is cosponsored by Senators Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, John Thune, R-S.D., Tim Scott, R-S.C., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Ben Cardin, D-Md., Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Mark Warner, D-Va.

H.R.5444, which recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously, was based in part on the 2016 Senate Committee on Finance-approved provisions.