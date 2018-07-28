//Georgia’s Disability Employment Initiative Receives National Recognition for Demonstrating Best Practice

TCSG Press Release:

ATLANTA, GA—Georgia’s Disability Employment Initiative received national recognition this week by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy for demonstrating best practices and delivering superior service.

“We are extremely proud of Rossany Rios and her team for their work in delivering superior services to Georgians with disabilities and barriers to employment,” said Joe Dan Banker, Assistant Commissioner for the Technical College System of Georgia’s Office of Workforce Development. “This federal grant provides opportunities for Georgians who otherwise would find challenges in marketing themselves to leading employers.”

Georgia’s Disability Employment Initiative (DEI) was launched in 2015 and is funded by a U.S. Department of Labor grant designed to promote physical and programmatic access to job seekers with disabilities into Georgia’s Workforce System. The grant utilizes six strategies to promote this access: Integrated Resource Teams, Social Security Administration Ticket to Work Program (EN), Customized Employment, Customized Training, Career Pathways, and Partnership & Collaboration.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the national Disability Employment Initiative office and look forward to implementing more best practices in Georgia,” said Rossany Rios, Disability Employment Initiative Lead, Technical College System of Georgia’s Office of Workforce Development. “This has truly been a team effort. We’re excited about the progress that has been made and look forward to the work ahead.”

Georgia’s DEI works with WorkSource Northeast Georgia and WorkSource Central Savannah River Area to bolster employment opportunities for Georgians with disabilities that reside in those regions.

Georgia’s DEI was nationally recognized for funding a full-time Certified Rehabilitation Counselor whose entire caseload consists of shared co-enrolled WIOA title I and WIOA title IV customers to maximize positive outcomes for both job seekers with disabilities and workforce programs.

Click Here to view the official U.S. Department of Labor press release, recognizing the efforts of Georgia’s Disability Employment Initiative.