//Georgia troopers stop over 100 on first day of hands-free law

By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — State troopers made over a hundred stops enforcing Georgia’s new hands-free driving law Sunday, the first day the law was in effect.

Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Tracey Watson told WSB-TV the Georgia State Patrol issued 34 citations and 98 warnings across the state.

Under the “Hands-Free Georgia Act,” drivers are not allowed to operate a phone by hand or use any part of their body to support the device. Fines range from $50 to $150.

One motorist was stopped for holding their phone while using GPS and another for texting.

State Trooper Cory Croscutt told the station he hoped the law reduces traffic fatalities at a time when crashes caused by distractions happen daily.

(WCTV)