//Georgia Tech’s Offense To Return Some Key Players

Atlanta – After a down year last year, Georgia Tech returns some key players this year including, quarterback, TaQuon Marshall.

Tech started off the season last year with a shootout against Tennessee in an overtime loss, 42-41. Tech racked up well over 600 yards in the first game. It shows that they can get it done on offense.

Per The Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC), “The top six rushers are back, and six of the top eight scorers, from last season’s team that finished 5-6.”

Georgia Tech Starts off the 2018 season against Alcorn State on September 1st.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/college/key-returning-georgia-tech-players-offense/zE4o6gYXYjZm1cyCX9E5dO/