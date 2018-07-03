Georgia State Patrol June Report

Georgia State Patrol Press Release:

According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 112 traffic crashes, resulting in 69 injuries and 0 fatalities during the month of June 2018.

SFC Tabb also said that during the month of June, Post #31 Troopers stopped 1,116 vehicles resulting in: 778 citations, 22 D.U.I. arrests, 138 Seatbelt Violation citations, 26 Child Restraint Violation citations, 2 Distracted Driving citations and 304 Speeding citations. Post #31 Troopers also made 19 drug arrests and apprehended one wanted person.

Post #31 Troopers issued 969 warnings during June. SFC Tabb reminds motorists that if alcohol is a part of your 4th of July celebration to plan and get a designated driver.