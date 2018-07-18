//Georgia State Patrol Going for Third Title as “America’s Best Looking Cruiser”

Georgia State Patrol Press Release:

(ATLANTA) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is again participating in this year’s “Best Looking Cruiser” contest conducted by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST). The winner of the contest will receive the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and be featured on the cover of AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Cruisers” 2019 wall calendar. Last year, the GSP Dodge Charger received more than 26,000 votes to claim the number one spot, for the second year in a row.

Voting begins TODAY, July 18, 2018. To vote, visit the AAST Facebook page, click on the album titled “2018 Best Looking Cruiser Contest,” scroll to the photo of the Georgia State Patrol Dodge Charger (pictured above), and click “Like” to make your vote count. Please note, only “Likes” count as votes. The deadline to vote is 5 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

The AAST “America’s Best Looking Cruisers” 2019 wall calendar will be available for purchase at www.statetroopers.org in October 2018. Net proceeds of calendar sales will benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.