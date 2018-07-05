//Georgia Quarterback Injures Non-Throwing Hand

Athens – Georgia quarterback, Jake Fromm, broke his hand while on the water earlier this week.

Fromm has a fracture in his left hand from what is called a ‘freak’ accident. The injury isn’t expected to keep Fromm from playing this year although freshman quarterback, Justin Fields is ready to step up if need be.

The only thing the injury will affect is him working out. He’ll wear a splint on the hand but should be ready to go by the start of the season.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Georgias-projected-starting-QB-Jake-Fromm-suffers-broken-hand-in-freak-accident-487359621.html