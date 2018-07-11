//Georgia Council for the Arts Awards Grant Funding to 132 Organizations

Press Release:

ATLANTA —The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) today announced the recipients of its Partner, Project and Arts Education grants for fiscal year 2019. One hundred and thirty-two organizations throughout the state were collectively awarded more than $1 million in funding. Funding for operating support (Partner Grant) was awarded to 63 organizations across the state, support for arts projects (Project Grant) was awarded to 36 organizations, 31 organizations received the Arts Education Program Grant and two received funding for Literary Art Programs.The Lowndes/Valdosta Arts Commission is one of the Project Grant recipients.

Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Georgia is home to a dynamic arts and culture community and the work done by artists and arts organizations across the state fuels the cultural identity and vitality of communities of all sizes and in all regions of Georgia,” said Karen Paty, executive director of Georgia Council for the Arts. “Each of the artistic programs we reviewed were extraordinary, and while we are unable to fund each one, the impact of the work we have been able to support is far reaching, providing access to the arts and spurring economic activity throughout our state.”

Georgia Council for the Arts uses Peer Review Panels to adjudicate applications following National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) precedent. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline, familiar with the type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges and multi-discipline arts entities. A complete list of fiscal year 2019 grantees can be found here.

To find out more about Georgia Council for the Arts’ annual grant programs please visit GAarts.org.

About Georgia Council of Arts

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) is a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development whose mission is to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. GCA provides grant funding, programs and services statewide that support the vital arts industry, preserve the state’s cultural heritage, increase tourism and nurture strong communities. Funding for Georgia Council for the Arts is provided by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.