//Georgia Airman found dead in Missouri

By WCTV Eyewitness News

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (WCTV) — Master Sergeant Brett Davidson – 37 – was found dead in the waters at Rocky Mount, Missouri yesterday morning. Sgt. Davidson was assigned to the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, a separated unit of the 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing at Moody Air Force Base.

Colonel Paul Birch of the 93rd AGOW released a statement saying his “deepest sympathies are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Brett.” His statement continues in saying that Brett was a long-time member of the squadron and the TACP community.

The cause of Sgt. Davidson’s death is still under investigation. Queries can be directed to the 23rd Wing Public Affairs Office at (229) 257-4146.

(WCTV)