//GED Completions Break Record

Georgia Department of Corrections Press Release:

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has announced yet another record-breaking accomplishment in its continuing commitment toward educating offenders for successful reentry. The total number of General Education Diplomas (GEDs) received by offenders in GDC facilities for fiscal year 2018 (FY18) exceeded the initial goal of 3,000, with a final total of 3,016.

“Earning a GED is the first step for an offender to complete their education and we are pleased to see so many taking advantage of this opportunity,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier. “Upon earning their GED, many of our offenders move on to complete a vocational or on-the-job training program in order to become better prepared to re-enter the workforce once they are released back into society.”

The goal for GED completions in FY17 was set at 2,000 and was exceeded by 372, therefore, the agency set an even more aggressive goal for FY18, once again exceeding expectations.

By comparison, in 2014, a total of 482 offenders scored a passing grade on the GED exam. Today, the record numbers are attributed to several factors, including employing full-time, quality instructors at each facility across the state, and the addition of three regional principals and numerous education program specialists. In addition, three instructional technology specialists have joined each region, working to ensure technology is implemented effectively.