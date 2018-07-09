//GEA Welcomes Buddy McGehee, Incoming Executive Director

GEA Press Release:



Georgia Employers’ Association is pleased to announce that Othniel “Buddy” McGehee has joined the organization as the new Executive Director. Buddy is a career HR professional with broad international experience in the manufacturing, service, and government contracting industries. Most recently, he served as U.S. Human Resources Manager for Ricoh Americas Corporation. Previous positions include Senior HR Manager for ARINC, Inc. and management positions with YKK (USA), Inc.

Buddy is a Mercer University graduate and holds SPHR and SHRM-SCP certifications. He was a founding member and past chairperson of the Middle Georgia Employer Committee and continues to serve on the Board of Directors. He is also a Governance Board Member for the Bibb County School System’s Hutchings College and Career Academy.

“I’m very excited at the opportunities to serve GEA members and to continue the growth of the organization,” states McGehee. “I’m looking forward to getting in touch with the membership and with the larger Georgia business community to identify new areas of service that build on the value GEA provides for employers.”

McGehee will work closely with outgoing Executive Director Mike McCurdy, who will continue in an advisory role with the association during the transition. We hope you’ll join us to give Buddy a warm welcome to the GEA community!