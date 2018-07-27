//GDC Contraband Interdiction Efforts Continue in 2nd Quarter 2018

Georgia Department of Corrections Press Release:

FORSYTH, Ga. – As part of ongoing efforts to fight contraband from entering our facilities, the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) seized a total of 7,353 contraband items during the second quarter of 2018. The agency is continuously making improvements and enhancements of our front-line and technological methods, as well as utilizing full facility shakedowns to fight this problem.

“It is because of the hard work of our officers and staff that we were able to interdict almost 7,500 items of contraband from entering or remaining inside the walls of our facilities,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier. “We are unwavering in our fight to stay tough on crime from within and will continue to strengthen and raise the bar on our efforts.”

In addition to shakedowns, the GDC Office of Professional Standarads applied for and was awarded a court order to terminate the service of 46 contraband cell phones that were in operation inside of Macon State Prison. This was the first known mass cell phone shut-down effort an agency has completed to fight the ongoing effort to keep contraband out of the hands of offenders.

Through the collaboration of our Office of Professional Standards, GDC Tactical Squads and K9 Units, the following items were confiscated between April and June 2018:

1,582 cell phones

545 cell phone chargers

148 cell phone accessories

2,644 handmade weapons

7,011.50 grams of marijuana (352 bags/balloons)

30,966.37 grams of tobacco (734 bags/balloons)

1,110.54 grams of methamphetamine (137 bags/balloons)

3 grams of cocaine (1 bags/balloons)

6,786 ounces of alcohol (308 bottles)

851 pills

26 syringes

25 SIM/SD cards

The GDC also utilized shakedown operations to detect 2,162 items in the second quarter of 2018. A total of 24 shakedowns were completed at 17 of the 33 state prisons.

Second quarter shakedown seizures included: