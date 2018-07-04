//GBI Makes Arrest in Ashburn Shooting

GBI Press Release:

Ashburn, GA – On Tuesday, July 03, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Jontavious Coley, 17 years old, from Cordele, GA. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder in connection to the shooting incident that occurred at Studio 2.0 in Ashburn, GA on Saturday, June 29, 2018. Coley was identified as one of the shooters that fired multiple rounds while the people were fleeing the club.

The GBI is continuing to investigate this shooting incident. If anyone has information concerning this incident, please contact the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545 or call the GBI TIPS Line at 1-800-597-8477 (TIPS).