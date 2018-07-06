//GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Spalding County

GBI Press Release:

Griffin, GA – On Wednesday, July 4, 2018, the GBI was requested by the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident at 1928 Bonnie Ridge Drive, in Griffin, Georgia. Deputies located Ryan Force, age 35, who was in front of the residence damaging property. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation; however, Force confronted deputies with a shotgun. During the encounter, a deputy discharged his weapon striking Force. Force died from his injuries at the scene.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.