//GBI Continues Investigation into Deanna Shirey’s Death

GBI Press Release:

Thomas County, Georgia – On Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018, the GBI presented arrest warrants on Robert Carter II for the offenses of Malice Murder and Concealing the Death of Another regarding the death of Deanna Shirey. The warrants were signed adding these new charges to the charges he is facing on two other incidents in Thomasville and Ochlocknee. Carter will be served with the new warrants at the Thomas County Jail where he is being housed on other charges.

GBI Agents, Thomasville Police and Thomas County Deputies continue processing and sorting evidence seized in the three crimes as they continue to build their cases against Carter for the alleged offenses. An autopsy was conducted on Deanna Shirey on July 16, 2018, at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon. All tests associated with the autopsy have not been completed and are still in progress. Those results will be provided to the GBI field office upon completion. Additional charges against Carter are also anticipated at a later date. The completed investigation will be provided to the District Attorney’s Office once completed for their review and prosecution.