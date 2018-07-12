//GBI Arrests Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office Jailer

GBI Press Release:

Fitzgerald – On Wednesday, July 11, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Kyle Webb, age 26, for the felony charge of O.C.G.A. §16-6-5.1(b)(3) Sexual Assault in connection with inappropriate contact with a county inmate that is currently incarcerated at the Ben Hill County Jail located in Fitzgerald, GA.

On Monday, July 9, 2018, the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office contacted the GBI and requested a criminal investigation into the alleged inappropriate sexual conduct between Jailer Webb and a female county inmate. The alleged sexual contact was reported to have occurred on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Jailer Webb had been employed as a jailer for less than six months.

Webb was arrested at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, GA where he was attending a 2-week Jailer Course. Webb was transported back to the Ben Hill County Jail for arrest booking procedures.