GBI Announces 2018 Human Trafficking Notice Website Posting

Decatur, GA (July 2, 2018) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the 2018 Human Trafficking Notice posting on its website: https://gbi.georgia.gov/documents/human-trafficking-notice.

Per Georgia law (O.C.G.A. § 16-5-47), the following businesses and other establishments are required to post the notice in each public restroom and in a conspicuous place near the public entrance of the business or establishment or where similar notices are customarily posted:

1) Adult entertainment establishments;

2) Bars;

3) Primary airports;

4) Passenger rail or light rail stations;

5) Bus stations;

6) Truck stops;

7) Emergency rooms within general acute care hospitals;

8) Urgent care centers;

9) Farm labor contractors and day haulers;

10) Privately operated job recruitment centers;

11) Safety rest areas located along interstate highways in this state;

12) Hotels;

13) Businesses and establishments that offer massage or bodywork services by a person who is not a massage therapist; and

14) Government buildings

Please reference O.C.G.A. § 16-5-47 for full business/establishment definitions and details.