GBI Announces 2018 Human Trafficking Notice Website Posting
GBI Press Release:
Decatur, GA (July 2, 2018) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the 2018 Human Trafficking Notice posting on its website: https://gbi.georgia.gov/documents/human-trafficking-notice.
Per Georgia law (O.C.G.A. § 16-5-47), the following businesses and other establishments are required to post the notice in each public restroom and in a conspicuous place near the public entrance of the business or establishment or where similar notices are customarily posted:
1) Adult entertainment establishments;
2) Bars;
3) Primary airports;
4) Passenger rail or light rail stations;
5) Bus stations;
6) Truck stops;
7) Emergency rooms within general acute care hospitals;
8) Urgent care centers;
9) Farm labor contractors and day haulers;
10) Privately operated job recruitment centers;
11) Safety rest areas located along interstate highways in this state;
12) Hotels;
13) Businesses and establishments that offer massage or bodywork services by a person who is not a massage therapist; and
14) Government buildings
Please reference O.C.G.A. § 16-5-47 for full business/establishment definitions and details.