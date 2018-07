GBI Press Release:

Tifton – On Friday, June 29, 2018, Devontay Green, 27, was arrested on charges of Armed Robbery and Felony Murder in connection with the death of Zeni Marie Travis, 47, that occurred in a cab in the area of Mathis Street and Park Avenue South in Tifton, Georgia during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 13, 2018. Green was taken into custody at the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.