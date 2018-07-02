Funds to Re-Wing A-10 Warthogs Passes House with Rep. Scott’s Support

From the Office of Congressman Austin Scott:

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08), a Member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), released the following statement upon the House of Representatives passing Department of Defense Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2019 by a vote 359 to 49.

The funding levels passed today are consistent with the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (FY19 NDAA) and 2018 Budget Agreement, which set defense funding levels through FY19. The FY19 NDAA has passed both the House and the Senate. Yesterday, Rep. Scott was named to serve on the conference committee to reconcile the two bills into a final piece of legislation. Click here to read more.

“Every day, our men and women in uniform are tackling threats around the world. They are training and maintaining equities at installations around the world. They are preparing themselves mentally and physically for the fights of today, and what may come tomorrow,” said Rep. Scott. “Today’s vote signals to the world that the United States remains committed to supporting our friends and allies, rebuilding our military, increasing troop sizes, rooting out terrorism, and protecting democracy around the world.”

Also included in the legislation is an amendment co-sponsored by Rep. Scott to provide an additional $65 million in funding to replace wings on the A-10C “Warthog” fleet, some of which are based at Moody Air Force Base.

“When we talk about defeating ISIS, the A-10 Warthogs are a critical component of that mission, and with this vote today we can ensure the A-10’s unique close ground cover and combat capabilities can continue to protect and support our warfighters in theater around the world,” said Rep. Scott.

Other provisions of the legislation include:

SECURING JSTARS RECAP: $623 million to support the continuation of the JSTARS recapitalization program;

$623 million to support the continuation of the JSTARS recapitalization program; PROVIDING FOR OUR WARFIGHTERS: $144 billion for Military Pay and Personnel, to include a 2.6% pay raise for the troops and increases end strength for the active and reserve forces;

$144 billion for Military Pay and Personnel, to include a 2.6% pay raise for the troops and increases end strength for the active and reserve forces; COUNTERING TERRORISM: $68.1b in Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) to support our troops combatting terrorism and ongoing threats by funding the Afghan Security Forces Fund, Counter-ISIS fund, additional Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets, support for our allies to counter threats and aggression, and procurement of new aircraft and equipment to replace combat losses;

$68.1b in Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) to support our troops combatting terrorism and ongoing threats by funding the Afghan Security Forces Fund, Counter-ISIS fund, additional Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets, support for our allies to counter threats and aggression, and procurement of new aircraft and equipment to replace combat losses; ADDRESS READINESS SHORTFALLS: $245.9 billion for Operations and Maintenance to provide our warfighters the tools and resources they need and includes $1 billion above the request to fill readiness shortfalls, $1.05 billion above the request for facility sustainment, and $20.6 billion for depot maintenance;

$245.9 billion for Operations and Maintenance to provide our warfighters the tools and resources they need and includes $1 billion above the request to fill readiness shortfalls, $1.05 billion above the request for facility sustainment, and $20.6 billion for depot maintenance; SPURRING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT: $92.4 billion for Research and Development, to include the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, space security programs, nuclear force modernization, and Ohio-class submarine replacement;

$92.4 billion for Research and Development, to include the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, space security programs, nuclear force modernization, and Ohio-class submarine replacement; MEETING PROCUREMENT NEEDS: $145.7 billion for Procurement to provide the resources, weapons, and platforms for our troops by funding 12 Navy ships, 93 F-35, 24 Super Hornets, 58 Black Hawk helicopters, and 66 Apaches;

$145.7 billion for Procurement to provide the resources, weapons, and platforms for our troops by funding 12 Navy ships, 93 F-35, 24 Super Hornets, 58 Black Hawk helicopters, and 66 Apaches; SUPPORTING ISRAEL: $200 million for the Israeli missile defense cooperative programs; and

$200 million for the Israeli missile defense cooperative programs; and BOLSTERING DEFENSE HEALTH PROGRAM: $34.4 billion to provide care for our troops, military families, and retirees