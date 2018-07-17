//Four Braves Will Play In All-Star Game

Four Atlanta Braves will play in the All-Star game tonight including Freddie Freeman, Nick Markakis, Ozzie Albies and Mike Foltynewicz.

This is the most the Braves have had in an All-Star game since 2012 and is the most from one team in the National League this year.

This is Freeman’s third All-Star appearance with more than 4 million votes with Markakis finishing second in the National League voting. He also competed in the Home-Run Derby last night; hitting only 12 home runs in the first round.

This is the first All-Star game for Albies, Markakis and Foltynewicz. Markakis has played 12 years in the MLB but has never had an All-Star game appearance.

The All-Star game will be tonight at 7:30 p.m. on Fox.