Buster Posey, former Florida State Seminole, Lee County Trojan and current San Francisco Giant, is expected to sit out the 2018 All-Star game although lined up to bat 2nd.

Posey has been dealing with a hip injury this season and will get treatment for it this week. This was Posey’s 6th All-Star nomination and 4th straight.

He’ll finish the 2 series before the All-Star break.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Former-Seminole-Posey-to-sit-out-All-Star-Game-487718041.html