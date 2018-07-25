//Flowers bring smiles to Valdosta seniors

Courtesy of WCTV:

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Vibrant colors are helping to spread some big smiles across Valdosta.

The doors of Pruitt Health opened for a big surprise Tuesday as local florists delivered bouquets to nursing homes around Valdosta.

“Flowers always bring happiness,” said resident Denia Posada. “It makes you happy to get flowers, and you know, that people are thinking about you.”

Each petal helps to pass along pleasure.

“It means everything to me,” said resident Barabara Chitty. “I love them, I love flowers. It makes you feel better, brightens your day.”

The effort is part of National Smile Week. The Flower Gallery has participated in the flower donation for the last eleven years. This year, The Garden Center joined in.

“It’s a way of giving back to the community, and it just really brings a lot of heartfelt smiles to people,” said Susan Mullis with The Flower Gallery.

National Smile Week creates new memories while remembering the old.

“My husband would always bring me flowers, and they’d ask him, ‘what did you do, Juan?’ And he’d say, ‘nothing, I just wanted to give her flowers,'” Posada said.

Organizers said National Smile Week is about everyone stepping up, no matter how small the acts of kindness are.

“It’s a way of giving back, so whatever way and capacity you can do it. This is just our way, flowers really do speak volumes. They really do make people smile,” Mullis said.

The florists plan to stop at a few more nursing homes later this week, as well as the Valdosta Fire and Police Departments.

