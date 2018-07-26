//Florida Freshman Charged With Felonies

Gainesville – A four-star freshman from Clermont, Florida, Justin Watkins, was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation and kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Watkins was expected to make an impact for the Gators this fall but due to his actions, that has suddenly changed.

Per WCTV, “It’s the second time this offseason that Watkins has run afoul with the law. In May, he was arrested for trespassing on school grounds. According to the Orlando Sentinel, he threw the phone of a female at a gas station, followed her to Vanguard High School in Ocala (where she was a student) and kicked her car.”

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Four-star-Florida-freshman-charged-with-two-felonies-including-domestic-battery-489065561.html