//Georgia State Patrol: Five People Killed in July Fourth Holiday Travel Period Crashes
FeaturedJuly 6, 2018

Georgia State Patrol: Five People Killed in July Fourth Holiday Travel Period Crashes

Georgia Department of Public Safety Press Release:

ATLANTA- Traffic crashes across Georgia during the July Fourth holiday travel period resulted in five traffic deaths.  The 30-hour holiday period began Tues., Jul. 3, at 6 p.m. and ended Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 131 traffic crashes that resulted in 59 injuries.  Troopers also investigated 2 fatal crashes. The fatal crashes occurred in Brooks and Brantley counties.  Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Chamblee PD, Cobb Co. PD, and Fulton Co. PD.

In addition to crash investigations, state troopers arrested 118 people for driving under the influence.

TAGS:
One Killed in Brooks County Crash
Visiting New York responders save drowning Florida girl

Related posts