//Five Arrested in Methamphetamine Investigation in Newnan

GBI Press Release:

Newnan, GA (July 13, 2018) – On Thursday, July 12, 2018, the following persons were arrested as a result of a methamphetamine investigation by the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Newnan Police Department in Newnan, GA. They are currently being held in the Coweta County Jail:

Sean Robert Bussard, W/M, age 40, of Hepzibah, GA – Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Schedule II Pills

George David Butler, W/M, age 33, of Hepzibah, GA – Trafficking Methamphetamine

Tangela Molden, B/F, age 29, of Newnan, GA – Trafficking Methamphetamine

Warner Parks, B/M, age 37, of Newnan, GA – Possession of Marijuana

Curtis Rosser, B/M, age 29, of Atlanta, GA – Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana

On July 12, 2018, agents received information regarding individuals in the Newnan area attempting to make a purchase of one-half kilogram of methamphetamine. After further investigation, a consent to search a vehicle and hotel room was obtained by persons located at the La Quinta Inn in Newnan, GA. The searches resulted in the seizure of approximately 1.32 lbs. (547 grams) of methamphetamine, $6,038.00 US Currency, 17 assorted Schedule II pills, and less than an ounce of marijuana.

The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Carrollton, GA and serves 35 counties. The office is comprised of members from the GBI, Carrollton Police Department, Villa Rica Police Department, Bowden Police Department, LaGrange Police Department, Peachtree City Police Department, Newnan Police Department, Atlanta Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Heard County Sheriff’s Office.