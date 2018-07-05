//Fireworks may be to blame in Suwannee County fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Crews are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire in Suwannee County on Wednesday night, adding that 4th of July fireworks could be to blame.

Suwannee Fire Rescue responded to the scene on 111th Drive off of 112th Street around 9:30 p.m.

Upon firefighters’ arrival, the single-story structure was fully involved with fire.

Crews from four different fire stations responded to the scene to help extinguish the blaze.

The home was declared a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials say they are looking into the possibility that nearby fireworks may have sparked it. Officials have determined that the fire started near the roof line of the home.

SCFR says the family was not home at the time.

