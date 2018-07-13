//Fired Academy Sports manager rehired after backlash

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 13, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A manager at Academy Sports in Tallahassee, who was fired for tackling a shoplifter as he ran out of the store with a stolen gun and ammunition, has now gotten his job back.

A lawyer for Dean Crouch, the ousted manager, confirmed Friday morning that Crouch was offered his job back and accepted the offer.

Crouch was fired on Tuesday stemming from an incident at the store on Mahan Drive on June 29. Police say a customer, 24-year-old Jason White, tried to run out of the store with a firearm, ammunition and a backpack, but was tackled by Crouch and later arrested.

Crouch’s firing sparked public outcry and made national headlines, with many calling Crouch a hero.

After the firing, a GoFundMe account that was setup in support of Crouch collected thousands of dollars, and job offers began rolling in from other companies.

Crouch was not available to comment on the decision any further.

We have also reached out to Academy Sports but have not yet heard back.