//Federal Grand Jury Returns Indictments Charging 67 Individuals

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

MACON: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that a Grand Jury, sitting in Macon Georgia, has returned indictments charging 67 individuals. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt. “I want to thank our Federal, State and local law enforcement partners for their hard work bringing these cases before the Federal Grand Jury,” said United States Attorney Peeler.

Indictment #1:

DUSTIN CAMPBELL, age 35, of Dandridge, Tennessee, is charged with one count of wire fraud. If convicted, Mr. Campbell faces up to twenty years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Melvin E. Hyde, Jr.

Indictment #2:

MARQUITA TOOMBS, age 49, of Columbus, Georgia is charged in a six count indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit theft of public money and five counts of theft of public money. If convicted, Ms. Toombs faces up to five years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine on the conspiracy charge. If convicted on the theft of public money charges, Ms. Toombs faces up to ten years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine on each count.

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Melvin E. Hyde, Jr.

Indictment #3:

BALBINO PEREZ, age 39, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, is charged with one count of Possession of Counterfeit and Unauthorized Access Devices, one count of Possession of Device-making Equipment and nineteen (19) counts of Aggravated Identity Theft. If convicted, Mr. Perez faces a maximum sentence of ten (10) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on each count related to access devices and two (years) in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on each of the aggravated identity theft counts.

JOSE ARANGO, age 43, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, is charged with one count of Possession of Counterfeit and Unauthorized Access Devices, one count of Possession of Device-making Equipment and nineteen (19) counts of Aggravated Identity Theft. If convicted, Mr. Perez faces a maximum sentence of ten (10) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on each count related to access devices and two (years) in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on each of the aggravated identity theft counts.

The case was investigated by the Tift County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. McCullers.

Indictment #4:

DEONTAE WATKINS, age 36; TRAVIS TISE, age 40; LATISHA MANNINGS, age 34; ROBERT SHEPARD, age 56; FREDERICK MILLER, age 45; TYQUAN WILLIAMS, age 26; ALEX PRICE,age 40; CHANDRA MARSHALL, age 37; ERICA KINDER, age 40; ETOYO JONES, age 36; LANDIS ROLLINS, age 46; TYRONE KING, age 42; WILLIAM BOOZER, age 53; CLAMINTA MCGRIFF, age 43; and MICHAEL COLLIER, age 48, all of Cairo, Georgia, are charged with one (1) count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of forty (40) years in prison, a $5,000,000 fine, or both, on each count.

The case was investigated by the Bainbridge Department of Public Safety and Cairo Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen is prosecuting the case for the Government.

Indictment #5:

COLBY RAY COCHRAN, age 23, of Warrenton, Oregon, is charged in a five-count indictment with one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor, one count of interstate extortion, and one count of offense by a registered sex offender. If convicted, Mr. Cochran faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, up to a maximum of life imprisonment on count one; a mandatory minimum of 10 years, up to a maximum of life imprisonment on count two; a maximum of 10 years imprisonment on count three, a maximum of two years imprisonment on count two;, and a sentence 10 years imprisonment consecutive to counts one, two, and three, on count 5. Each count carries a maximum 250,000.00. A conviction on count one or two carries a mandatory minimum of 5 years, up to a maximum of lifetime supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Clatsop County (Oregon) Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals.

Indictment #6:

CODY BROUSSARD, age 34, of Lawrenceville, Georgia is charged with three (3) counts of controlled substance distribution—methamphetamine (Count 1), MDMA (Count 2) and marijuana (Count 3) If convicted, Mr. Broussard faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine, or both as to Count 1, a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years imprisonment and a $1 million fine, or both as to Count 2 and a maximum sentence of five (5) years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine as to Count 3.

The case was investigated by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Drug Enforcement Administration and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen.

Indictment #7:

AVERY DANIELLE BAKER, age 36, of Thomasville, Georgia, is charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. If convicted, Mr. Baker faces a maximum sentence of ten (10) years in prison, and a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the United States Marshal Service, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (Georgia) and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (Alabama) and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit.

In addition to the above indictments, six individuals were indicted for firearms offenses. All of these cases were brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made turning the tide of rising violent crime in America a top priority. In October, 2017, as part of a series of actions to address this crime trend, Attorney General Sessions announced the reinvigoration of PSN and directed all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to develop a district crime reduction strategy that incorporates the lessons learned since PSN launched in 2001.

Those charged for firearms offenses are:

1. EDWARD WALKER, age 36, of Columbus, Georgia, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, Mr. Walker faces up to ten years imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. If convicted for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Mr. Walker faces up to twenty years imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000,00, or both. If convicted for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Mr. Walker faces up to five years imprisonment, which must be served consecutive to any sentence imposed on the drug offense.

This case was investigated by the Columbus Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Melvin E. Hyde, Jr.

2. JESSE WARREN, age 25, of Greenesboro, Georgia, is charged in with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (Count 1), Possession of a Firearm in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Offense (Count 2) and Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon (Count 3). If convicted, Mr. Warren faces a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years in prison, a $ 1 million dollar fine, or both, on Count 1; life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both, on Count 2 and ten (10) years, a fine of $250,000, or both, on Count 3.

The case was investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Jarrett.

3. TRAVON DIJON WARRIOR, age 25, of Valdosta, Georgia, is charged in Count One with Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, in Count Two with Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, and in Count Three with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. If convicted, Mr. Warrior faces a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, or both on Count One; and mandatory minimum sentence of five (5) years in prison, and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine, or both on Count Two, and a maximum sentence of ten (10) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both on Count Three.

The case was investigated by the Valdosta Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit.

4. MICHAEL WHITTINGTON, age 38, of Woodland, Georgia, is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine in excess of 5 grams with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted on count one, the defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years up to a maximum of 40 years imprisonment, and a fine of up to $1 million dollars, or both. Count two carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years up to a maximum of life imprisonment consecutive to count one, and a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

The case was investigated by the Taylor and Talbot County Sheriff’s Offices and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals.

5. DAVID EARL BUTLER, age 28, of Valdosta, Georgia, is charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. If convicted, Mr.Butler faces a maximum sentence of ten (10) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia C. Bowen.

6. KENNETH DIAMOND FOUNTAIN, age 27, of Valdosta, Georgia, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Count 1), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Count 2), Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime (Count 3) and Possession of Cocaine (Count 4). If convicted, Mr. Fountain faces a maximum sentence of ten (10) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on Count One; a maximum sentence of five (5) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on Count Two; a maximum sentence of life imprisonment with a mandatory minimum sentence of five (5) years, which would be consecutive to all other sentences, as well as a $250,000 fine, or both, on Count Three; and a maximum sentence of twelve months imprisonment, a $1,000 fine, or both, on Count Four.

The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia C. Bowen.

Finally, 11 individuals were indicted for Illegal Reentry and are subject to deportation proceedings following their sentences, if convicted. Those indicted were:

1. JESUS ALONSO-JAIMES, age 42, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on December 7, 2016 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Alonso-Jaimes was found unlawfully in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia on July 2, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Alonso-Jaimes faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Jarrett.

2. JESUS BELMONTES-GUDINO, age 40, a citizen of Mexico is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on May 4, 2013 and March 2, 2017 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Belmontes-Gudino was found unlawfully in Terrell County, Georgia on April 25, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Belmontes-Gudino faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Crane.

3. CUTBERTO CHARLES-VALERO, age 46, a citizen of Mexico is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on August 23, 2013 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Charles-Valero was found unlawfully in Oconee County, Georgia on June 14, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Charles-Valero faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Easterling.

4. RICARDO GARFIAS-TINOCO, age 38, a citizen of Mexico, is charged in a two-count indictment. In Count One, he is charged with the offense of Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on July 30, 2003 and August 28, 2007 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Garfias-Tinoco was found unlawfully in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia on June 14, 2018. If convicted of Count One, Mr. Garfias-Tinoco faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, or both. In Count Two, he is charged with the offense of Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Alien. If convicted of Count Two, Mr. Garfias-Tinoco faces a maximum sentence of ten (10) years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Easterling.

5. MIGUEL GUZMAN-BERNAL, age 22, a citizen of Guatemala, is charged with one (1) count of Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on December 4, 2015 and January 26, 2017 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Guzman-Bernal was found unlawfully in Harris County, Georgia on June 6, 2018 If convicted, Mr. Guzman-Bernal faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, or both.



The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals.

6. JOSE FRANCISCO, age 43, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on June 9, 2011 and June 4, 2013 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Francisco was found unlawfully in Lowndes County, Georgia on June 5, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Francisco faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit.

7. ELIAS LOPEZ-GOMEZ, age 33, a citizen of Guatemala, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on July 30, 2003 and July 18, 2012 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Lopez-Gomez was found unlawfully in Butts County, Georgia on June 8, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Lopez-Gomez faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul McCommon.

8. LUIS MALAGON-GALVAN, age 40, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on June 4, 2015 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Malagon-Galvan was found unlawfully in Colquitt County, Georgia on May 22, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Malagon-Galvan faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McCullers.

9. CARLOS MENDEZ-RAMIREZ, age 38, a citizen of Guatemala, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on March 30, 2015, September 18, 2015 and April 29, 2016 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Mendez-Ramirez was found unlawfully in Berrien County, Georgia on March 18, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Mendez-Ramirez faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Bowen.

10. ABEL MENDOZA-SANCHEZ, age 40, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on March 30, 2017 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Mendoza-Sanchez was found unlawfully in Muscogee County, Georgia on February 14, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Mendoza-Sanchez faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melvin E, Hyde, Jr.

11. JAVIER PENA-CASAS, age 41, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with Illegal Reentry after being deported and removed from the United States on February 23, 2008, October 31, 2015 and May 3, 2016 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. Mr. Pena-Casas was found unlawfully in Madison County, Georgia on June 6, 2018. If convicted, Mr. Pena-Casas faces a maximum sentence of two (2) years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Easterling.