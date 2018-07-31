//Federal Grand Jury Indictment Charging Six Individuals Is Unsealed

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

ALBANY: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that on July 11, 2018, a Federal Grand Jury sitting in Macon, Georgia returned a sealed indictment. That indictment has now been unsealed, revealing charges against six individuals. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct, and all of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

“I want to thank our federal and local law enforcement partners for their hard work bringing this case before the federal grand jury,” said United States Attorney Peeler.

The individuals charged were:

OCTAVIOUS STITT, age 24, of Cairo, Georgia, is charged Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Alpha-PVP and N-Ethylpentylone (Count 1), Possession with Intent to Distribute Alpha-PVP (Count 2), and Possession with Intent to Distribute N-Ethylpentylone (Count 3). If convicted, Mr. Stitt faces a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, or both, on each count.

PAUL MCGRIFF, age 50, of Cairo, Georgia, is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Alpha-PVP and N-Ethylpentylone (Count 1) and Attempt to Possess with Intent to Distribute Alpha-PVP (Count 4). If convicted, Mr. McGriff faces a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, or both, on each count.

REGINALD LADERRICK WILLIAMS, age 43, of Cairo, Georgia, is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Alpha-PVP and N-Ethylpentylone (Count 1), and Attempt to Possess with Intent to Distribute Alpha-PVP (Count 4). If convicted, Mr. Williams faces a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, or both, on each count.

SHAKIRA WILLIAMS, age 39, of Cairo, Georgia, is charged with one (1) count of money laundering. If convicted, Ms. Williams faces a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years in prison, a $500,000 fine, or both.

ALIZE MCGEE, age 22, of Cairo, Georgia, is charged with one (1) count of money laundering. If convicted, Ms. McGee faces a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years in prison, a $500,000 fine, or both.

DOMINIQUE COOPER, age 31, of Cairo, Georgia, is charged with one (1) count of money laundering. If convicted, Mr. Cooper faces a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years in prison, a $500,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Cairo Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen.

