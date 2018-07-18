//Eighth Annual Casino Night To Be Held August 3

The Home Builders Association of South Georgia will present its Eighth Annual Casino Night Fundraiser Friday, August 3, at the VSU Magnolia Room.

This year’s theme will be Red and Black Masquerade.

Tickets are $60 each or two for $100. This includes $10,000 in funny money, three full hours of gaming, hors d’oeuvres and opportunities to win prizes. This is event is 21 and up with a cash bar available.

Games will include Black Jack, Craps, Roulette, 3 Card Poker, Texas Hold’Em and more.

For tickets, sponsorship or event information, call the Home Builders Association at (229) 247-8422.