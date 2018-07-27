//Deal: thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas Business Unit to create more than 650 jobs in Cobb County

From the Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas Business Unit, one of the leading building transportation companies in North America and a subsidiary of thyssenkrupp AG, will create more than 650 new jobs and invest more than $200 million in its new headquarters and innovation complex in Cobb County. Upon completion, the new complex will include three facilities anchored by a state-of-the-art, 420-foot-tall elevator qualification and test tower, the tallest of its kind in the nation.

“Georgia’s economic environment provides a strong foundation for companies operating in today’s high-demand industries, from technology to transportation,” said Deal. “As a global leader in building transportation, thyssenkrupp will enjoy the resources of the No. 1 state in which to do business by locating its new headquarters in Cobb County. Our world-class university and technical college systems will provide thyssenkrupp with access to a deep talent pool and our technology infrastructure will provide a suitable home for future growth. This latest announcement again proves that Georgia is on the minds of job creators worldwide and we look forward to building upon this new partnership with thyssenkrupp in the years to come.”

New jobs will include positions in IT, engineering, administration and training. Completion of the complex is expected by early 2022.

“Our focus and commitment to move people safely, comfortably and efficiently – today and in the future – is at the heart of our business, and it requires continued access to top talent, enhanced collaboration and greater operational efficiencies,” said Rich Hussey, president and CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas Business Unit. “Atlanta is synonymous with mobility and innovation, and this move gives us one complex in a national hotbed of innovation that will allow us to serve our customers better than anyone in the industry while providing a high quality of life for our employees.”

The project will include a tower to test thyssenkrupp’s products including the TWIN and MULTI elevator systems. North America’s first TWIN elevator system, which features two cars arranged on top of each other operating independently in a single hoistway, is being installed in the CODA Building at Tech Square with completion expected in 2019.

“Today’s announcement by Governor Deal and thyssenkrupp highlights the continued growth of metro Atlanta’s knowledge-based economy,” said Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “thyssenkrupp has had a significant presence in metro Atlanta for some time, and their decision to continue to invest and create jobs in our region demonstrates that we offer the right mix of assets, including a highly-skilled labor pool, world-class universities, a strong business climate, ease of travel around the world and an outstanding quality of life.”

The new facility is also expected to generate thousands of visitors annually for product showcasing and training.

“So many people from the state to local levels have worked hard to make this announcement happen,” said Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce. “We welcome thyssenkrupp with enthusiasm, and they will soon learn why Cobb County is a place where you expect the best and can safely work, live, play and pursue your dreams.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Senior Project Manager Ashley Varnum represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with Georgia Power, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Tech.

“We are proud that thyssenkrupp continues to grow in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The company’s deep commitment to our state is a great testament to our top-notch business climate, talent pool and other key assets that make it possible for innovative companies like thyssenkrupp to focus on research and development in Georgia.”

About thyssenkrupp Elevator

thyssenkrupp Elevator brings together the Group’s global activities in passenger transportation systems. With sales of $8.5 billion in fiscal year 2016/2017 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world’s leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years’ time by applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services designed to meet customers’ individual requirements. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive sales and service network to guarantee closeness to customers. In North America, thyssenkrupp oversees nearly 400 facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, employing more than 22,500 people. In fiscal year 2016/2017, thyssenkrupp generated sales of almost $9.6 billion in the region.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp is a diversified industrial group with a growing share of capital goods and service businesses and traditional strengths in materials. Over 158,000 employees in 79 countries work with passion and technological know-how to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2016/2017, thyssenkrupp generated sales of $45 billion.