//Deal: June tax revenues up 1 percent

Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that Georgia’s net tax collections for June totaled $1.98 billion, for an increase of $20.5 million, or 1 percent, compared to last year when net tax collections totaled nearly $1.96 billion. Year-to-date, net tax collections totaled roughly $22.71 billion, for an increase of $961.3 million, or 4.4 percent, compared to June 2017, when net tax revenues totaled almost $21.75 billion.

The changes within the following tax categories contributed to the overall net tax revenue increase in June:

Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections for June decreased by $10.4 million, or -1.1 percent, compared to last year when Income Tax collections totaled $958.2 million.

The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net decrease:

Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) were up $41 million, or 29.4 percent.

Individual Withholding payments were up $24.6 million, or 2.9 percent.

Individual Income Tax Estimated payments were up $11 million, or 6.9 percent.

All other Individual Tax categories, including Non-Resident Return payments, were down a combined $5 million.

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections totaled $992.5 million, for an increase of $61.3 million, or 6.6 percent, over last year. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by nearly $24.3 million, or 5 percent, compared to June 2017, when net sales tax totaled $483 million. The adjusted distribution of sales tax to local governments totaled $483.4 million, for an increase of $40.8 million, or 9.2 percent, over last year. Finally, sales tax refunds decreased by roughly $3.7 million, or 66.8 percent.

Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections for June decreased by $10.6 million, or -5.5 percent, compared to last year when Corporate Tax collections totaled $193.3 million.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net decrease:

Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) were up $23.2 million, or 266.7 percent.

Corporate Income Tax payments were up $7.8 million, or 62.1 percent.

All other Corporate Tax categories, including Corporate Estimated payments, were up roughly $4.8 million.

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections during the month totaled nearly $160.8 million, for an increase of $11.9 million, or 8 percent, compared to June 2017.