//Deal: Georgia-Pacific to create 130 jobs in Albany

From the Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

Gov. Nathan Deal announced that Georgia-Pacific LLC, a leading supplier of building products and materials, will create 130 jobs and invest $150 million in a new state-of-the-art lumber production facility in Dougherty County.

“We are proud that Georgia-Pacific will expand upon its significant presence here in Georgia,” said Deal. “As one of the nation’s most successful brands, Georgia-Pacific recognizes the benefits of operating in the top state for business. From our highway system that allows trucks to reach 80 percent of the U.S. market in two days to our existing workforce trained for this industry, Georgia offers a wealth of resources to help Georgia-Pacific reach its goals with this new facility. We value Georgia-Pacific’s commitment to creating quality jobs in our state and look forward to further strengthening this partnership in the years to come.”

Based in Atlanta, Georgia‐Pacific is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of tissue, pulp, paper, toilet paper and paper towel dispensers, packaging, building products and related chemicals. Georgia-Pacific employs more than 7,200 individuals at 18 facilities in Georgia and has helped to create an additional 21,500 indirect jobs. Since 2012, Georgia-Pacific has invested approximately $1 billion in additional capital and acquisitions in Georgia.

“Albany-Dougherty County is an ideal site for the latest of three new lumber production facilities in the Southeast,” said Fritz Mason, vice president and general manager of Georgia-Pacific Lumber. “The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, the Albany-Dougherty Payroll Development Authority and the Georgia Department of Economic Development have been incredibly supportive of this new venture and we look forward to a long and beneficial relationship.”

Once in production, the new facility will receive approximately 180 log trucks per day and produce approximately 300 million board-feet of lumber per year.

“Georgia-Pacific choosing to locate its newest modern lumber production facility here showcases that advanced manufacturing works in Southwest Georgia,” said Justin Strickland, president of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission. “This plant will create significant investment for our community and jobs for our residents. We are proud that Georgia-Pacific lumber will soon be on the extensive list of quality products that are made in Albany-Dougherty County.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Logistics, Energy, Agribusiness and Food Team Director Wylly Harrison represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission.

“We are excited that Georgia-Pacific chose Dougherty County to expand its footprint,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia-Pacific’s impact in our state is significant, and I commend them for their exceptional growth creating thousands of jobs for our citizens and investing millions in our communities.”

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, office papers, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle®, Mardi Gras®, Vanity Fair® and STAINMASTER™ household cleaning products. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. The GP Harmon Recycling subsidiary is one of the world’s largest recyclers of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates approximately 200 facilities and employs approximately 35,000 people directly, and supports nearly 92,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit GP.com.