Deal “confident” in Georgia’s legal position in ongoing water wars case

From the Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

Gov. Nathan Deal expressed continued optimism in Georgia’s position in the ongoing water wars case, which the Supreme Court today remanded back to the Special Master.

“Though the Court remanded this case back to the Special Master following a five-week trial, during which the ineffectiveness of draconian caps placed on Georgia’s water use as a solution was demonstrated, I remain confident in the state’s legal position,” said Deal. “Georgia heeded the Special Master’s warning and took legislative action, which is now law, to address his concerns. I look forward to continuing to defend our position in this case. Georgia remains committed to the conservation efforts that make us amicable stewards of our water resources and Attorney General Chris Carr and I remain committed to making every effort to defend Georgia’s water resources for our current and future citizens. We look forward to obtaining a positive ruling on the merits in this case.”